NAMWAMBA disappoints his supporters! See what he did to RAILA and UHURU in Nakuru

Budalangi Member of Parliament, Ababu Namwamba, has kept his Labour Party supporters in the dark over its plans for the August General Elections.





Speaking in Nakuru County yesterday after a two-day retreat for the Labour Party officials, Ababu failed to reveal who between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga his party will be supporting for the Presidency in August.





In his address, Ababu, who is also the party leader of Labour Party, said they were not under any pressure to declare which Presidential candidate or coalition they will support.





He noted that Labour Party currently enjoys and values its independence and is ready to face the election with confidence.





“The issue of the Presidential race is being deliberated and a decision on the party position will be communicated in the near future,” said Namwamba.





The Budalangi legislator disclosed that his party had begun consultations on the way forward over who they will support for President.





The Kenyan DAILY POST