NAMWAMBA begs to return to ODM after being used by UHURU/ RUTO like tissue paper.

Busia Governor, Sospeter Ojaamong, has claimed that former ODM Secretary General, Ababu Namwamba, is currently begging to return to ODM after Jubilee leaders betrayed him.





Ababu left ODM in July 2016 citing frustrations from a section of ODM's top leadership. He said party leaders failed to accord him the respect he deserved as ODM Secretary General. He joined Labour Party of Kenya which has links to Jubilee.





But during an interview on Thursday, Ojaamong claimed that Ababu no longer receives financial assistance from Jubilee leaders who encouraged him to dump the ODM party.





“Ababu was a visionary leader who was destined for greatness in this country's political game," said Ojaamong.





"The switch that he made from ODM to Labour Party will, however, cost him considering the Jubilee party money taps have already dried up." said Governor.





