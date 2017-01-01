Nairobi LADY exposes S3XU@LLY starved man who was touching her thighs in a Matatu (PHOTOs)

A lady has exposed a s3xually starved man who was touching her thighs in a matatu.

According to the lady, the man pretended that he is asleep but he was busy touching her thighs.

I sat next to this man who was pretending that is he asleep but he was secretly touching my thighs.” The lady ranted.

This is what she posted and photos of the “fisi” who was secretly touching her thighs.

