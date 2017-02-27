MZUNGU lady, REBECCA DAWN, sings Swahili worship song and it’s heavenly! VIDEO

After her amazing Swahili cover ‘Kutumbea Nawe’ that was a huge hit, Rebecca Dawn is back with another equally moving Swahili song dubbed ‘Maneno’

The song was written, arranged and produced by Rebecca herself while the video was shot at PCEA St. Andrews church by Allan Gituthu and Anna Baita.

This is what a gospel song sounds like and perhaps some of the tired Kenyan Gospel artistes who have been assaulting our ears with nonsensical songs should borrow a leaf from her.


    Quite refreshing, pure gospel

   

