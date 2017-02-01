MWENDE - the lady whose hands were chopped off gets new house and stocked shop (PHOTOs)

Jackline Mwende, the lady from Machakos County whose hands were chopped off by her husband last year, has a reason to smile.

The 28-year old was over the weekend given a new house and a fully stocked shop built by a German organization, Merck More Than a Mother.

Ms Mwende, who has since been fitted with prosthetic hands in South Korea courtesy of well wishers, received the keys to the four-room house at Kathama village (in her father’s farm) and a stocked shopping unit in Masii town to cater for her upkeep.

