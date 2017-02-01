MWENDE - the lady whose hands were chopped off gets new house and stocked shop (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 08:43
Jackline Mwende, the lady from Machakos County whose hands were chopped off by her husband last year, has a reason to smile.
The 28-year old was over the weekend given a new house and a fully stocked shop built by a German organization, Merck More Than a Mother.
Ms Mwende, who has since been fitted with prosthetic hands in South Korea courtesy of well wishers, received the keys to the four-room house at Kathama village (in her father’s farm) and a stocked shopping unit in Masii town to cater for her upkeep.
Check out the photos below.
