MWASHETANI threatens RAILA and JOHO! Warns them never to set foot in Lunga Lunga

Lunga Lunga MP, Khatib Mwashetani, has dared CORD leader, Raila Odinga, and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho to set foot in his constituency.





Addressing the press at CDF offices in Lunga Lunga, Mwashetani said it was Raila and Joho who organised goons to heckle him during the burial of Kwale Senator, Boy Juma Boy on Tuesday in Vanga.





"Let them come and hold a successful rally if they are men enough,” the tough-talking legislator Mwashetani said.





In what seems to declaring war against Raila and Joho, Mwashetani who ditched ODM and joined Jubilee vowed to ensure he is well prepared for future political battles in Kwale.





“My expectations were not for the function to be politicised. Otherwise, if I knew the function would be politicised, then I would have prepared myself,” he said.





“If they can come with goons I can also organise my goons. And I’m ready. I dare them. I’m telling you, that is the last rally they will do peacefully in Kwale,” he added.



