MWASHETANI in deep trouble for threatening RAILA/ JOHO after his attempted assassination

Lunga Lunga Member of Parliament, Khatib Mwashetani, has landed in deep trouble for threatening former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, especially after Raila’s attempted assassination in Turkana on Friday .





This is after CORD politicians called for his arrest and prosecution for threatening the lives of Raila and Joho during the burial of former Kwale Senator, the late Boy Juma Boy.





Led by nominated MP, Zuleikha Juma, the legislators called on the police to investigate Mwashetani for his strong remarks against the ODM leaders.





“ We don't want to be led by people who have disregard for the rule of law. Who does Mwashetani think he is to threaten baba and hundreds of ODM supporters in Kwale," said Juma.





She said Mwashetani is nothing compare to Raila or Joho who have put the Coast people in the national map after being neglected for many years.





During the burial of Juma Boy, Mwashetani dared Raila and Joho to set foot in Kwale after he and Jubilee sympathizers were booed and chased from a funeral, saying their rallies will not be peaceful.



