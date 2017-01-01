MUTUNGA maintains that Kenya is being run by mafias and mafiosos! It is bandit economy.

Former Chief Justice Dr Will Mutunga has reiterated his earlier sentiments that Kenya is a bandit economy.





In his interview with Radio Netherlands last year, the former CJ said Kenya is run by mafia-style cartels of political chiefs and corrupt businessmen.





But addressing journalists on Tuesday after paying Chief Justice, David Maraga, a courtesy call at his office, Mutunga said he still believes Kenya is a bandit economy.





He said Kenya harbours mafia style criminals that operate like Al Capone’s gang of the 1920s in America.





“Eighty percent of political leaders are not fit to hold office. Corruption has never been worse in the bandit economy. They collect millions every day,” he said.





“The influence of the cartels is overwhelming. They do illegal businesses with politicians. If we don’t fight the cartels, we become their slaves. But leaders who take on the cartels must be prepared to be killed or exiled,” Mutunga said.





