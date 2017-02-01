MUTAHI NGUNYI hypothesis on how RAILA will betray KALONZO and lose to UHURU (VIDEO)

Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi has said CORD leader, Raila Odinga, will successfully manage to keep former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka from National Super Alliance(NASA) despite Kalonzo’s threats of bowing out if not named as the coalition’s flag bearer.





In his hypothesis, Mutahi believes Raila will trick Kalonzo by beating him for the position for NASA's presidential flag bearer.





The respected political scientist said in as much as the opposition is keen to dislodge Kalonzo from an influential position in the outfit they were also playing carefully to ensure he remains a member of the coalition.





“Raila is the one who invented the watermelon tag against Kalonzo, now he has a scheme against Kalonzo he wants to depict him as a traitor," Ngunyi said.





Ngunyi also said NASA or CORD will still lose to President Uhuru Kenyatta in August since they don’t have numbers to challenge him.





“A Raila candidature will replay the 2013 scenario. With Kalonzo and Wetangula behind him, CORD managed 43 percent of the votes, with Mudavadi in that will be 4 percent added, meaning they can only manage 47 percent and fail again," said Ngunyi.





Here is the video..



