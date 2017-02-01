MUTAHI NGUNYI has a fake PhD, he is not even a Professor - A renowned Professor reveals.

Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi has a fake PhD, according to US based scholar, Prof Makau Mutua.

Commenting on social media on Sunday, Makau claimed that Mutahi Ngunyi holds a fake doctorate degree and runs a fake school called Fort Hall School of Government. 

Makau even asked Education Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang'i, to suspend Ngunyi's papers in the ongoing education reforms.

"There is a fellow who runs a FAKE Fort Hall School of Government. I hear he is a FAKE Professor with FAKE Ph.D.," Makau said.

Mutahi, who was behind the 'Tyranny of Numbers' hypothesis in 2013, is yet to respond to Makau Mutua’s claims.

