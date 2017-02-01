MUTAHI NGUNYI claims RAILA has already lost the 2017 election to UHURU/ RUTO - VIDEO

Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi has claimed that CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has no chance of winning the August 8 th General Elections.





In a video clip he uploaded on Youtube on Saturday, Mutahi said going by the numbers of new voters who have registered, Raila Odinga has no chance of beating President Kenyatta in August.





Mutahi said Raila and his men slept during the just concluded voter registration especially in Coast and Western Kenya.





He said during the voter registration exercise, Jubilee gained 898, 972 voters against NASA’s 814,972 votes. He said if you subtract 800 against 800 it means the voter registration achieved ZERO to both Jubilee and CORD.





Mutahi said the Jubilee has still the ‘Tyranny of Numbers’ since Raila and his men never changed anything when it comes to numbers.





“Raila infected NASA with the SLEEPING SICKNESS. They SLEPT through VOTER REGISTRATION.. My 34th Column on Elections,” said Mutahi.





Here is the video…



