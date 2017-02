MUST READ: No, Doctors are not greedy, this is why the strike is about millions of poor Kenyans

If you ram your jalopy into a truck carrying broilers pumped with steroids at Ngoliba you will not be taken to Karen Hospital, you will be dumped at the nearest public hospital which is manned by those same doctors we watched march on our wall mounted curved screen TVs as we discussed 'their greed for money' in our posh accents; your relatives in the sticks don't have those medical cards to swipe at 5 star hospitals, they depend on those district hospitals where doctors don't even have gloves or clean syringes, they sorely need those public hospital doctors; mothers giving birth in the boondocks, they don't have the options of epidurals at fancy hospitals with Cayenne driving doctors; little babies in the 'reserves', those don't have several branches of Getrudes at the corner of every estate.