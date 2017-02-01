MUST READ: No, Doctors are not greedy, this is why the strike is about millions of poor Kenyans

Eh, the chickens have come home to roost..





Initially a lot of people on social media were talking about the doctors' strike like something that's way out there, that's not really touching their lives directly, after all it was just another protest like many others.





In fact I even saw some argue that doctors could be proving they are not indispensable because the country had gone 70 days already without doctors and they were still breathing. I just shook my head.



The update-posting, selfie-taking, pizza-eating, mall-cruising, tweeting middle-class did not particularly feel the pinch, not until today. You see many of us have medical covers and are not planning on going to that Vihiga District Hospital where patients relieve themselves in buckets on the ward floor; few of us have ever set foot in Kenyatta Hospital where you can watch a tractor drive out the back every morning with a pile of bodies from the wards headed to a mortuary piled to the ceiling with corpses in various states of decay; many have never been to those level 4 hospitals where you can watch patients die in waiting lines; they couldn't understand how a quack doctor has been performing caesarian operations in a county for years without detection.



People felt cushioned from the ongoings, aloof to the struggle of the public hospital doctors; after all Aga Khan, Mater, Nairobi, Getrudes, etc, were all still operating at full speed, and with personal doctors sat dutifully at their work stations and doctors' plazas. That's until yesterday when things changed. That's when panic set in, that is when matters were thrown into perspective, that is when shit got real.



I have got news for you: it's always been real, it hit the fan a long time ago, and for us all.

If you ram your jalopy into a truck carrying broilers pumped with steroids at Ngoliba you will not be taken to Karen Hospital, you will be dumped at the nearest public hospital which is manned by those same doctors we watched march on our wall mounted curved screen TVs as we discussed 'their greed for money' in our posh accents; your relatives in the sticks don't have those medical cards to swipe at 5 star hospitals, they depend on those district hospitals where doctors don't even have gloves or clean syringes, they sorely need those public hospital doctors; mothers giving birth in the boondocks, they don't have the options of epidurals at fancy hospitals with Cayenne driving doctors; little babies in the 'reserves', those don't have several branches of Getrudes at the corner of every estate.

These calibre of patient all need better public hospitals with working facilities and well motivated doctors. In fact we all need the same things they need whether we know it or not.



As a matter of fact, it has been pointed out several times that what we call a middle class in Kenya is just but a working class, basically that means a class that is just one missed salary away from desperation and destitution; lose your job today and of course that medical cover will disappear faster than money is siphoned out of Afya House.



Let me give you a personal story: In December 2005 my late father was preparing to retire for the night at the Nairobi Club when he felt a sharp pain in his upper chest and neck, he called his doctor at Aga Khan, Kisumu, who on hearing the symptoms advised that he take a taxi immediately to Nairobi Hospital because it sounded like the onset of a heart attack.





The old man did as he had been told and called a taxi which took him directly to the hospital, in fact he walked by himself from the car to the hospital main door as the taxi guy then left; which is the exact reason he was all by himself when he collapsed right there in the reception.





Now the hospital could not book him in unless someone signed a guarantee. By the time they found my mum's number in his diary and called her and she called me to rush over to the hospital, it was too late. You can't sit around with a heart attack waiting for a cash guarantee (I hear it is now 600K). In fact in 1996 my dad had fallen gravely ill and been rushed to MP Shah, he was lucky that at that time he was with my mum and they had a Diners' Club credit card, or they would not have been booked in without a 150,000 shilling cash deposit.



So what's the point of my story you might be wondering, and just what is its relevance to the current doctors' strike? Well look at it this way: doctors are fighting to have public hospitals equipped better, working and living conditions improved, and facilities for patients upgraded (it is all there in the dishonoured CBA, but the government would rather you only pay attention to salary demands).

If this fight had been won all those years ago and public hospitals were better equipped and manned with motivated staff then it would have made better sense for the taxi driver to take my dad to Kenyatta Hospital instead (where they don't ask for a Diners' Club card or a deposit of half a million shillings to admit a dying person), maybe if Kenyatta Hospital or Mbagathi hospital had been a viable option I wouldn't be writing this today and I would instead be telling you about the pressure from my dad to settle down... These second chances at life, these options for patients everywhere, that is what the doctors are fighting for.



If you are walking by yourself on the street and suddenly fall down in a heap, there's a very good chance that you'll find yourself at Mbagathi Hospital or Kenyatta Hospital, than that you'll end up at Karen Hospital or Aga Khan. And even if you were taken to one of those premier private hospitals, woe be unto thee if you are not walking around with a travellers' cheque for a million shillings in your pocket, for otherwise you might still find yourself at Mbagathi, if you make it there alive at all.

That is when you will understand what the doctors' strike is about, at that shattering moment when your relatives find you lying alone in a dark corridor because there was no space in the wards, and worse no one knows what's wrong with you because there's no functioning X-Ray machine, there's no basic equipment, no anaesthesia, and in any case the doctors themselves are languishing at King'ong'o, Kamiti, and Kodiaga like common criminals for shining a light on our dark despicable healtchare conditions.



This fight is not just about better salaries for doctors, this fight is not just for the poor that go to public hospitals. This fight is about improving all public health facilities, it is about improving working conditions for medics and ultimately for patients, it is about equipping healthcare facilities with at least the basics. It is a fight that you are invested in whether you realize it or not.



Don't wait until that day you wake up on the cold cracked floor of a public hospital with nothing but painkillers in your hand and not even a cup of clean water to wash them down with to come to the startling realization that this was your fight.



Don't wait until that day you will be writing a story about losing a parent(s) at the reception of a private hospital that needed a million shilling deposit to book them in; and worse, they only went there because there was no public hospital in the vicinity that could have saved them.



