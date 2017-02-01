MUSILA finally speaks on defecting from Wiper to Jubilee and some people are not happy

Wiper Democratic Movement Chairman, David Musila, who is eying the Kitui Governorship in the August elections, has refuted claims that he is planning to defect to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party.





This follows his differences with Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, for allegedly endorsing Kitui Governor Julius Malombe for a second term.





Speaking last week, Musila said he is in Wiper to stay and is going nowhere. He noted that he is ready to work with Kalonzo and any County leader regardless of party affiliations.





“I have told you before that I can seek a County leadership seat on any party ticket. I want you to know that when that time comes, I will declare my position, but for now I am in Wiper.”





Musila accused Malombe of spreading propaganda that he is a Jubilee mole.





The Kenyan DAILY POST