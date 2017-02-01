MUSEVENI finally speaks on plot to go to war with UHURU & presence of army on the border

Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has denied reports from Kenya that he has deployed his soldiers along the Kenya-Uganda border with an intention of going to war with Kenya.





In a statement through the Busia-Uganda Resident District Commissioner, Hussein Matanda, Museveni denied that his army has been deployed along the border with Kenya.





He termed the reports by the media in Kenya as malicious and false, saying the last time Uganda had deployed its soldiers to the Kenyan border was in 2016 during the festive season so as to beef up security after a foreigner was killed by gangsters.





“We have no troops at all on Kenyan-Ugandan border. The last time we had our soldiers at the border was during the December 2016 festive season to beef up security after an Eritrean citizen was abducted by armed gangsters and killed at Adungosi in Kenya," Matanda said in a statement.



