MUNYA shocks UHURU again days after declaring to support him - See what he told him

Meru Governor Peter Munya has put the Jubilee Government on notice ahead of the August 8th General Election.





This is after he told President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to fulfil their 2013 campaign pledges to the people of Meru or forget their votes.





Speaking in Central Imenti, Munya, who recently declared he will support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election, said the people of Meru will only support the Jubilee Government if it fulfils its 2013 election pledges.





The Meru Governor noted that crucial projects in the County were yet to be implemented, including the proposed Mariene University and the long delayed Mati Road, which links Meru and Tharaka Nithi Counties.





He said the region’s voters were for a Government that impacts positively on their lives, and that the Meru will not accept to always vote for a Government that was not helpful in terms of development.





“We do not want to tilt the scale anymore. Politics is about interests, you scratch my back I scratch yours,” said Munya.





The Kenyan DAILY POST