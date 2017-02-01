MUNGIKI leader, MAINA NJENGA, dumps RAILA for good - UHURU is the best thing ever

Former Mungiki Leader, Maina Njenga, has officially dumped former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and joined President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee.





Addressing a crowd at Nyahururu Stadium while unveiling his campaigns, Njenga announced that he will seek the Laikipia Senatorial seat on Uhuru’s Jubilee Party ticket.





He hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the best thing that ever happed to Kenya, saying Jubilee Party’s leadership was well placed to address the key needs of Laikipia.





Njenga, who was once a close ally of Raila Odinga, vowed to work hard to ensure President Uhuru Kenyatta is re-elected in the August 8th General Election.





“I am ready to work with the Jubilee Government to ensure its re-election,” said Njenga.





The former Mungiki leader promised to establish boarding schools in Laikipia North that has a huge number of pastoralists to ensure children stay in schools.





The Kenyan DAILY POST