MUDAVADI will be my running mate in NASA - RAILA tells the Luo Council of Elders.

Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) leader, Raila Odinga has assured members of the Luo Council of Elders that his name must be on the ballot in the August 8 th General Elections.





Speaking at his Karen residence on Sunday , Raila told the elders that he will not repeat the mistake he did in 2013 where he appointed former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate.





“I want to assure you that Mudavadi will be my running mate. I need numbers to win the election and Mudavadi has the requisite numbers to win the election,” Raila said.





He said he and Mudavadi have a record of winning the 2007 General Election only to be rigged by former President Mwai Kibaki and his PNU men.





“We have demonstrated that we are the best combination to beat the corrupt Jubilee,” Raila said.





Raila’s revelation may now complicate the opposition’s unity calls since Kalonzo Musyoka has maintained that he must be in the presidential ballot in 2017.





