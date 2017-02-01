MUDAVADI shows UHURU/ RUTO the middle finger! You are going home & NASA won’t split

Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has exuded confidence that the Opposition’s unity under the National Super Alliance (NASA) will stand the test of time.





Speaking yesterday, Mudavadi downplayed Jubilee’s propaganda that NASA will split after the selection of its Presidential candidate saying NASA will remain intact even after choosing its flag bearer.





He noted that unlike in Jubilee, NASA leaders are not interested in power or positions but want to redeem Kenya from bad leadership and governance.





The ANC leader said their sole mission is to remove President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, from power in the August election and they will support whoever is selected as the NASA Presidential candidate.





“NASA will never split as Jubilee is thinking. We will rally behind whoever is chosen as the Presidential candidate. Our mission is to see Jubilee out of power and we will do whatever it takes to make that happen,” Mudavadi said.



