MUDAVADI says he is ready to support RAILA for Presidency! It doesn’t have to be him

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said he is ready to support a candidate who will be chosen to fly the NASA presidential flag in 2017.





Speaking during a voter mobilization exercise in Kisii County on Saturday , Mudavadi said he is ready to shelve his Presidential ambitions and support a candidate who will be strong and able to beat President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





Mudavadi’s remarks come just two weeks into the formation of a technical committee by the opposition that was mandated to help come up with a suitable presidential candidate who will face President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





“I believe that a united opposition will beat this corrupt regime and restore sanity in our country. Kenyans cannot suffer anymore just because we cannot agree,” Mudavadi said.





“Presidency is not a matter of life and death. We can always agree and that should not give Kenyans headache,” Mudavadi added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST