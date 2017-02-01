MUDAVADI reveals a secret UHURU told him that no one knows - RAILA will use it to win

Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has let the cat out of the bag regarding President Uhuru Kenyatta’s closely guarded secret that no one knows about.





Speaking during an interview, Mudavadi revealed that President Kenyatta is incapable of leading the country and that he told him so himself.





He noted that when he met Uhuru in the run up to the 2013 General Elections, he confessed to him that he is incapable of being President for lack of experience and he needed him as a backup plan.





The ANC leader said after the confession, Uhuru agreed to support him for the Presidency only to be threatened by Mt. Kenya and Deputy President William Ruto to vacate the deal.





“Uhuru told me he was not competent enough to run the Government and that they wanted me to be the candidate, and it has come to pass that indeed Uhuruto are incompetent," Mudavadi said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST