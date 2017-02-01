MUDAVADI reveals how they will share positions in NASA & promises UHURU is going home

Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has hinted at a creation of new slots in the National Super Alliance (NASA) power matrix to accommodate everyone in the new Opposition outfit.





Speaking yesterday, Mudavadi said the Opposition will go to a referendum 90 days after the August 8thGeneral Election if NASA wins to create the new leadership positions to be taken up by all NASA supremos.





However, he said before then, NASA co-principals will share out positions currently anchored in the Constitution.





The ANC leader downplayed the looming fallout with NASA over the clamour for positions saying NASA was not about personal glorification but the welfare of all Kenyans.





“From next week, we will be communicating many of our plans to you. But as it appears now, we will go to the polls on existing positions. It is impossible now to effect a referendum to create other positions,” Mudavadi stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST