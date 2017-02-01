MUDAVADI now wants committee to name him NASA flag bearer fast to get down to business

Amani National Congress (ANC) leaders have urged the 12-member committee tasked with selecting the National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate to do so as fast as possible to hasten the process.





Led by ANC Secretary General, Godfrey Osotsi, the ANC leaders said time was running out since NASA needs more time to set up other structures.





“Majority of Kenyans are anxious and looking forward to having a single Opposition candidate,” Osotsi said.





He called on the committee to vet all the four Presidential hopefuls - Musalia Mudavadi, Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula - to give the Opposition a winning team.





“Generally, ANC is backing Mudavadi to lead the Opposition but our position still remains that any other candidate arrived at will be supported fully,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST