MUDAVADI insists that NASA will create Prime Minister and 2 Deputy Presidents’ positions.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said the National Super Alliance (NASA) seeks a referendum to have more positions created in Government.





Addressing a Press Conference on Thursday , Mudavadi revealed that NASA will create positions of Prime Minister, two Deputy President positions and two deputy Prime Minister positions.





He said the positions are “meant to suit the interests” of the four NASA principals – Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and him.





"From next week, we will be communicating many of our plans to you. But as it appears now, we will go to the polls on existing positions. It is impossible now to affect a referendum to create other positions," Mudavadi said.





However, majority of Kenyans have argued that creating many positions in NASA will skyrocket the public wage bill, which is already bloated.





They said NASA should address issues facing Kenyans and not create positions for themselves.



