MUDAVADI insists that NASA will create Prime Minister and 2 Deputy Presidents' positions.
Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said the National Super Alliance (NASA) seeks a referendum to have more positions created in Government.
Addressing a Press Conference on Thursday, Mudavadi revealed that NASA will create positions of Prime Minister, two Deputy President positions and two deputy Prime Minister positions.
He said the positions are “meant to suit the interests” of the four NASA principals – Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and him.
"From next week, we will be communicating many of our plans to you. But as it appears now, we will go to the polls on existing positions. It is impossible now to affect a referendum to create other positions," Mudavadi said.
However, majority of Kenyans have argued that creating many positions in NASA will skyrocket the public wage bill, which is already bloated.
They said NASA should address issues facing Kenyans and not create positions for themselves.
Self serving leaders who are lying that they are for wanjiku. They are there solely for their stomachs hence this business of creating positions to "suit the interests of the four NASA principles" yet they have be accusing Jubilee of wastage. I do not think this outfit will see the light of day in present Kenya.
that is what is call mkundu agreement!
Your salaries should not be more than Ksh 500,000 max per month after all your academic dwarfs to have any pay rise right from the presidency. And as you creates the same post in accommodating each fisi - they should have their salary divided by the number of fisis on the same position. Your political jobs is pure utumishi kwa voters and they should not think that's a place to make money - cos of that mind set all of you guys come with a mind set of only looting and passing useless bills.