MUDAVADI downplays allegations that RAILA will dupe him like UHURU/ RUTO did in 2013

Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has downplayed fears of being backstabbed by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the National Super Alliance (NASA).





Speaking on Friday , Mudavadi termed as untrue allegations that Raila was playing him and will dupe him before the August elections just as President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, did to him in 2013.





He said he had gained enough political experience to be played like in 2013, saying he and Raila share a lot in common and are best of friends, and as such he cannot play him.





Mudavadi also dispelled rumours that he was planning to leave the Opposition to join Jubilee saying he is in NASA to stay and is focused on removing Jubilee from power.





“That’s why I embarked on the NASA journey even as I was ridiculed and laughed off. NASA is offering trust as a value in leadership whereas Jubilee Government has thrived on deceit,” Mudavadi stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST