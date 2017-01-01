MUDAVADI denies that he is RAILA ODINGA’s project that he wants to front to face UHURU.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has denied reports terming him as a project of CORD leader, Raila Odinga.





In an exclusive interview with one local daily on Tuesday, Mudavadi made it clear that he will stick with the National Super Alliance (NASA) even if he is not the Presidential candidate or running mate.





“We have no choice but to remove Jubilee from power," said Mudavadi.





He also said that he will not bolt out of the alliance if he is not chosen as its flag bearer.





“A good parent is one who fends for his children under whatever circumstances, and as a good parent, I cannot give birth to a child and then abandon it midstream,” said Mudavadi.





He said he and his colleagues - Raila, Kalonzo and Wetang’ula - are ready to set aside their personal presidential ambitions in order to save the country from another five years of Jubilee’s misrule.



