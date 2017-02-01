MUDAVADI also heads to Kisii just after RAILA/ KALONZO’s visit - Is Kisii the swing vote?

Amani National Congress Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, camped in Kisii County for two days to rally supporters to register as voters in readiness for the August 8th General Election.





Mudavadi’s visit to Kisii came barely two days after Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, was in the region for the same reason.





On Monday , former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was in Kisii to mobilizing votes after which he met ODM aspirants to iron out internal wrangles that were tearing ODM party apart.





And as the Opposition leaders struggle to get the Gusii endorsement, Jubilee too is not left behind as President Uhuru Kenyatta was scheduled to tour the region but cancelled the trip at the last minute, probably because of Mudavadi’s tour.





In 2013, Gusii region overwhelmingly voted for Raila Odinga with over 70% while President Uhuru Kenyatta got slightly above 25%, which may explain why everybody is headed there.





The Kenyan DAILY POST