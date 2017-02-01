MP reveals how RAILA ODINGA almost cried over low voter registration in LUO Nyanza.

A vocal Orange Democratic Movement MP has revealed how CORD leader, Raila Odinga, almost cried over the low voter registration exercise in Luo Nyanza.





Speaking on Saturday in Sindindi Market during the commissioning of the ongoing voter registration, Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, said Raila is very concerned over the low voter registration turnout in Luo Nyanza.





Wandayi said Raila phoned him on Friday and expressed his rage over low voter registration in his constituency and also in other parts of Luo Nyanza.





Wandayi, who is also Director of Political Affairs in ODM, blamed ODM leaders over low voter registration in the area perceived to be Raila Odinga’s stronghold.





“The remaining few days of the ongoing mass voter registration will determine whether Raila will beat President Uhuru Kenyatta at the ballot. It’s a matter of life and death,” said Wandayi.





The MP also asked Luo Nyanza MPs to mobilize their resources to encourage residents to register as voters.



