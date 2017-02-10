Monitoring and Evaluation Manager Job in Nairobi Kenya

Duma Works is recruiting a Regional Monitoring and Evaluation Manager in Nairobi for Technoserve.





TechnoServe works with enterprising people in the developing world to build competitive farms, businesses and industries.

It’s a non-profit organization that develops business solutions to poverty by linking people to information, capital and markets.

Primary Purpose & Function: The Regional Monitoring and Evaluation Manager will provide overall management of STRYDE’s Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) component across the program’s four geographies: Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

The Regional M&E Manager is a key member of the STRYDE regional leadership team and will work closely with the Regional Program Director, Country Program Managers and country level STRYDE M&E staff.

S/he will be responsible for managing the timely implementation of STRYDE M&E activities, ensuring high-quality analysis of monitoring date to enable evidence-based decision-making by program leadership, and continuously improving and refining STRYDE’s M&E systems and processes.

Duties & Responsibilities





1. M&E Systems and Processes

· Utilize the established framework, methodology and procedures for monitoring and evaluating program performance in accordance with the logical framework and donor reporting requirements;

· Adapt and improve STRYDE’s M&E Systems to accommodate changes that occur throughout the project lifecycle;

· Conduct regular field visits to support implementation of M&E activities;

· Manage quality control and identify/implement adaptations to meet the highest quality standards;

· Update existing IT system to allow for regular and ongoing aggregation, analysis and reporting of monitoring data;

· Maintain an M&E calendar for the duration of the program that lays out start and end dates for major M&E deliverable, regular periodic analysis of data to identify and communicate lessons learned, and regular periodic presentation of data and analyses to program management;

· Work with senior program management to integrate M&E data into program planning and decision-making processes;

· Plan and oversee M&E data collection and analyze data to ensure relevance and accuracy on a regular basis;

· Review, monitor and analyze reports for impact evaluation;

· Help identify the cause of potential bottlenecks in implementation;

· Ensure that all M&E processes adhere to corporate, contractual and donor standards;

· Support and develop the production of narrative reports for internal and external consumption;





2. Regional Coordination and personnel management

· Coordinate and manage STRYDE country-level M&E staff, ensuring quality and delivery of work plans and program objectives;

· Regularly brief the Regional Program Director and EA Division Regional M&E Manager on delivery of M&E activities and ensure alignment with implementation;

· Share analyses and trends with program team members to help synchronize program decisionmaking processes with M&E results;

· Provide coaching, direction and leadership support to program team members in achieving results;

· Ensure M&E information is shared and flows transparently within the program team and to other organizational levels as appropriate;

· Ensure that lessons learned in one area of operation are applied elsewhere, as appropriate;

· Create, disseminate and support country-level adaption and use of standard templates and tools for key program deliverables, including but not limited to; key M&E indicators and templates, selection criteria, training materials, country-level work plans and other management and quality assurance tools;

· Work with program staff to identify M&E needs at both regional and country levels and provide training, as appropriate.

· Manage and provide direction for the STRYDE Regional Communications Coordinator and all STRYDE communications.





4. Evaluation of Partners and Sub-contractors:

· Establish and maintain strong working relationships with local partners/contractors in countries of operation;

· Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of partners and sub-contractors;

· Make recommendations to senior program management on the quality of partners’ and sub contractors’ services.

· Oversee and manage the work of partners as related to monitoring, evaluation and learning activities.

· Specific emphasis will be placed on managing the impact evaluation RCT in Tanzania.





Knowledge and Experience

· Qualifications in business, economics, statistics or international development- related studies required;

· At least 5 years’ relevant M&E experience of which 2 years are in a management.

· Experience with M&E methods and approaches, including designing, planning and implementing M&E Systems, analyzing and reporting using a logical framework and other strategic planning approaches

· Strong interpersonal and management skills required;

· Excellent oral and written communication skills a must;

· Ability to develop well written, cohesive analyses and reports;

· Strong analytical, program management and financial analysis skills;

· Personnel management experience required;

· International development experience, entrepreneurship skills and experience working with youth training and/or mentorship programs preferred;

· Fluency in English required; Swahili and/or French language skills preferred;

· Willingness and ability to travel internationally and to remote rural locations in East Africa.





Reporting Unit/Supervisor: Regional Program Director





Location: Nairobi, Kenya





Travel (regional and domestic): 40%





Apply

apply@dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2666”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2666 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through. Cover Letter and detailed CV are to be sent by email tomarking the subject as “2666”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2666 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.





Deadline for receiving applications: 10th February 2017





N.B.* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test. If you have any issues with the process, please reach out to +254702093793.