MOI’s shocking announcement days after MAMA NGINA’s visit that left everyone in tears

Former ruling party – KANU - has officially dumped President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s NASA and vowed to go it alone.





This is after it announced it will field a Presidential candidate as well as candidates for all other positions in the coming election.





In an advert on local dailies, KANU called on Kenyans who share the same values and passion to express interest in the all six elective positions, including the Presidency, to apply on or before 21st of February this year.





“We invite eligible Kenyans who subscribe to the ideals, vision, mission, objects and core values of the party to present their expressions of interest in confidence to KANU National Elections Board," said board chairman, Eddy Kivuvani, through an advert in local dailies.





This comes only a few days after Uhuru's mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, visited Gideon Moi's father, retired President Daniel Arap Moi, where he allegedly begged him to plead with his son to support Uhuru and not Raila in the coming polls.





Last week, KANU tasked Gideon Moi, who is the chairman, to assess which faction to join between Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee or Raila Odinga’s NASA, but as it appears, KANU will go it alone.





