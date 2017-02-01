MOI str!ps RUTO N@K3D again leaving him badly exposed and damaged politically - LOOK!

The political animosity between Deputy President William Ruto and Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, continued over the weekend with the latter exposing the former badly.





Addressing over 1, 000 KANU delegates at his home in Mogotio, Baringo County, Moi took a swipe at Ruto accusing him of making empty promises to the people of Baringo.





He said that despite Ruto making several visits to the region, residents have remained sidelined by the Jubilee Government.





Moi noted that the DP had visited West Pokot and Baringo more than 25 times in the last four years, nothing has come of his visits.





The KANU leader urged residents to audit and elect selfless leaders in the coming polls and not elect greedy leaders like William Ruto and Jubilee.





“The seat I am holding belongs to the people of Baringo; it is yours, you employed me, during elections, do your audit and decide,” stated Moi.





The Kenyan DAILY POST