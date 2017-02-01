MOI shows UHURU the middle finger even after his mother visited him - I support RAILA’s NASA

The bid by President Uhuru Kenyatta to lure retired President Daniel arap Moi and his family to support his re-election and Jubilee in the August election has backfired.





This is after it emerged that Moi supports former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the National Super Alliance (NASA).





Speaking during the burial of Vihiga Senator George Khaniri’s mother, KANU nominated Senator, Ziporah Kittony, who represented the retired President at the burial, said Mzee Moi supports NASA.





She noted that KANU had all the blessings of the retired President to work with NASA to dislodge Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee from power in August.





“NASA leaders should dialogue and give us one candidate. The Presidential seat is one and can only be held by one person. If you dialogue and agree, you will win and if you don’t, you will have yourselves to blame,” said Kittony.





Similar sentiments were echoed by KANU Secretary General, Nick Salat, who confirmed that he had talked with Chairman Gideon Moi and agreed KANU will join NASA.





“Before I came here, I talked to my chairman Gideon Moi and asked him what I would say. I have always said KANU is in NASA,” Salat told mourners.





The Kenyan DAILY POST