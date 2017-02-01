MOI finally declares who he will support between UHURU and RAILA for President in 2017

Former President Daniel Moi has asked his son, Gideon Moi, to start campaigning for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election and stop aligning himself with the moribund opposition.





According to West Pokot Senator, John Lonyangapuo, Moi gave Gideon a long lecture on Friday and urged him even to use his two choppers to campaign for Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election.





Gideon Moi, who is the KANU chairman, has been sending signals that he may abandon Uhuru and instead work with the National Super Alliance (NASA).





But Lonyangapuo said Moi told Gideon to forget about NASA and start campaigning for Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto.





Moi made the move after President Uhuru Kenyatta visited him at his Kabaranet home in Nairobi on Thursday.





“The President had a cordial conversation on a variety of issues with Mzee who asked him to ensure that the upcoming elections do not divide the nation,” said Lonyangapuo.





