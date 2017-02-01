MILLIE ODHIAMBO diarrhoeas again and attacks President UHURU KENYATTA badly.

Mbita MP, Millie Odhiambo, has once castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government for linking Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, to the drug trade.





In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Millie said Uhuru’s Government is attacking Joho because they have realized he is a hard nut to crack and a threat to his Presidency in August.





The loudmouthed MP says that after trying to fight Joho's businesses by closing them down, the Government is now finding a new way to fight him.





“Fight against drug trafficking is being heavily politicized. You know Joho is a threat now and in 2022. You have tried paralyzing his businesses and failed. You have tried arresting him on trumped up charges and failed. Drugs is the latest," said Millie.





She advised Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto, to start with themselves before they go for the fiery Governor.





The flamboyant Governor has been hitting headlines over the last three years following his hard stand against the Jubilee administration and his loyalty to opposition leader, Raila Odinga.





