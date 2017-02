Men just want to eat my “Nunu” and run - Kakamega Governor’s daughter cries out

“Once upon a time the world offered responsible, stable (mentally and financially), loving, adorable, handsome, focused, all round men.....BUT now seems like al

l we have left are let me buy you a drink i hit and run men, county tenders searching men, i want to marry you coz of the family you come from men nkt, booty chasing men, be my side nunu men, lets split the bill 50/50 men....omg i wish i was born in the former generation”