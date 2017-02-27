Meet Starehe Boys old-boy and KU graduate who has been jobless for 4 yrs if you missed it (PHOTOs).

An old boy of Starehe Boy Centre and graduate of Kenyatta University has been jobless for 4 years despite passing his exams with flying colours.





John Kariuki , who is an orphan, joined Starehe Boys Centre in 2003 where he did his KCSE and scored an A-.





He then joined Kenyatta University to pursue Bachelor of Science in Bio-Technology but it was really hard getting school fees because he is an orphan.





He was not able to secure enough money from HELB to pay school fees and this made him drop out of campus for sometime.





Luckily, a well-wisher helped him and he finally graduated on 5th July 2013.





However, he has been jobless and homeless since then.





John has been moving up and down for 4 years looking for jobs without success.





He spends most of his time at Uhuru Park with his certificates and once in a while, someone gives him a mkokoteni to carry goods around the city where he earns a few coins that cannot sustain any lifestyle.





The bright man sleeps in the cold streets of Nairobi because he cannot afford to pay rent.





His story was shared on social media and mainstream media and it’s clear that unemployment among the youth is on another level.