Me and UHURU have the tyranny of numbers again! RUTO brags to UKAMBANI people

Deputy President William Ruto has urged the Kamba community to abandon the opposition and join the ruling Government.





Speaking in Kambu , Makueni County on Wednesday , Ruto said available numbers of registered voters already favoured the Jubilee Party and therefore the party stood high chances of beating the opposition in the August 8 th polls.





The DP said the Jubilee administration had undertaken mega development projects in the area and asked the residents not to waste their votes by supporting NASA.





Ruto also hit out at the opposition, claiming that its leaders lacked vision and had not even identified a presidential candidate.





Among the Government projects that the Deputy President said Jubilee deserves credit for are rural electrification and the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway.





"To continue enjoying these and more development, you need to register to vote and vote in President Uhuru Kenyatta in August," he said.





Ruto was accompanied by Kenya Medical Training College chairman, Philip Kaloki, Sports Kenya Chairman, Fred Muteti, and Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko.





The Kenyan DAILY POST