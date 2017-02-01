Me and UHURU have the numbers to beat RAILA ODINGA in round one – RUTO brags.

Deputy President William Ruto has asked Coastal residents to support Jubilee’s re-election based on its development record.





Speaking on Saturday during a public rally at Matuga grounds and Ukunda Showground in Kwale County during his second day tour of the Coastal region on a voter registration drive, Ruto said Coast residents have no option but to support Jubilee because it is the only coalition that has an agenda for Kenyans.





He dismissed the opposition as an outfit that had no vision for the region’s or the country’s development.





“Jubilee has initiated various development projects in the field of health, energy, education, water, infrastructure and lands among other sectors barely four years in power while those in the opposition who have been in Government for more than 30 years and in senior positions have nothing in terms of development for this region,” Ruto said.





He also bragged that going by the number of voters who have registered since January 16, Jubilee has the numbers to beat the opposition leaders in round one.





“We will win by over 70+1 percent,” Ruto bragged.



