MCAs attacked for choosing to go on vacation and leaving RAILA to mobilize voters alone

Kisumu Members of County Assembly found themselves in trouble yesterday after coming back from their vacation in Tanzania.





This is after they were attacked by a group of youth who accused them of taking Jubilee money to go on vacation in Tanzania and leaving Raila Odinga to mobilize voters alone.





The angry youths stormed the Kisumu Assembly demanding to know what the MCAs were doing to help Raila Odinga win the August polls after coming from their vacation.





“If Raila can move across the Counties mobilizing residents to register as voters, yet some of our elected leaders are sleeping. We will not accept this,” said Okak Owinyi, one of the youths.





“We are giving them a warning if they don’t do this for the remaining ten days, they should be prepared for what is to come,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST