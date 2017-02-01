Mathematically RAILA ODINGA cannot beat UHURU/ RUTO unless this miracle happens.

A statistical analysis released by Standard Group has revealed how the National Super Alliance (NASA) can beat Jubilee Party in August.





According to the analysis, NASA can beat Jubilee in the August 8th elections on condition that they record a high voter turnout in their strongholds.





According to the analysis, assuming that both Jubilee and NASA maintain the support they had in 2013, then Uhuru's team will scoop 8.5 million votes (49.45 percent) against NASA's 8 million (47.73 percent).





However, if NASA can manage a 100 percent voter turnout in their strongholds out of the existing total number of 19.5 million voters - which is a miracle - the opposition could command 9.5 million votes a million more than Jubilee.





With NASA having 9.5 million votes, there will still be a runoff since the opposition will have secured 48.72 percent falling short of the 50 plus one requirement by the constitution.





Opposition strongholds are known to have a poor voter turnout compared to Jubilee strongholds and this means that opposition requires a miracle to beat Jubilee in all possible scenarios.





The Kenyan DAILY POST