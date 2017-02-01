MARWA has balls of steel! See what he told JUNET after he called him a Jubilee monkey.

Coast Region Coordinator, Nelson Marwa, has hit out at Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, for calling him a Jubilee monkey.





During an interview with Citizen TV last week, Junet said Marwa had been targeting particular individuals in his crackdown and was seeking to frustrate Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.





He termed Marwa as a ‘Jubilee Monkey’ and a dog who is being used by the Jubilee Government to frustrate Joho.





But addressing a presser in Mombasa on Monday, Marwa said Junet is bitter because he was one of the beneficiaries of drug money.





The no-nonsense coordinator said Junet should be in the front line in the fight against drug dealing instead of supporting individuals.





"Junet should be the first person to fight the drugs. I wonder why the TV station allowed him to leave the studio. That is somebody who should have been arrested,” Marwa asked.





He said ODM leaders are bitter with the ongoing fight against drug s because they are the biggest beneficiaries of drug money.



