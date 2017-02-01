MARK TOO’s family will kill LINAN one day! They want this from him for stopping burial

Troubles for former nominated MP the late Mark Too’s lawyer, Simon Lilan, are far from over.





This is after the family of Mark Too sued him seeking for damages for trying to block the burial of the late MP.





Too’s family wants the Eldoret-based lawyer, who sought orders to stop the burial of the former MP, to pay damages after the court allowed the burial to proceed.





In his submission before Eldoret Principal Magistrate, Harrison Barasa, under the certificate of urgency, family lawyer Steve Biko urged the court for compel Lilan to pay the cost of the suit filed against his clients.





Lilan has had a run with Mark Too’s family after he claimed the late MP did not die of natural causes but was murdered by people close to him for power and money. His allegations saw him go into hiding for fear of being assassinated by Mark Too.





The court will rule on the matter on February 21, 2017.





