MARK TOO may turn in his grave as the worst happens to his farm after his burial - LOOK!

Former nominated MP, Mark Too, has been dealt a heavy blow in death a month after his burial.





This is after squatters grabbed his 25, 000 acres that is part of his vast Maziwa Farm.





In a landmark ruling at the High in Eldoret, a group of squatters numbering over 800 scored big after the court ruled in their favour, ending a decade long protracted court battle between the Sirikwa Squatters and the late powerful politician.





The group had accused Mark Too and others of conspiring to deprive them of the 25, 000 acre-piece of land.





The ruling comes even before the mystery surrounding Too’s death is yet to be cleared after it emerged that he was assassinated by powerful people.





It remains to be seen if the same powerful people had something to do with the ruling that has taken away his land.





The Kenyan DAILY POST