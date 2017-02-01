MARENDE dumps UHURU for RAILA ODINGA! Is he set to oust KIDERO from Nairobi?

Former Speaker of National Assembly, Kenneth Marende, held talks with CORD leader, Raila Odinga, on Monday over plans of vying for a Nairobi seat using ODM ticket.





Marende, who joined Jubilee Party in 2013, is expected to rejoin ODM in a ceremony to be attended by Raila Odinga and other ODM leaders.





Marende will possibly battle it out with Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, who is seeking his re-election using an ODM ticket.





The former Speaker’s entry into Nairobi politics will complicate Kidero’s re-election since the two are close confidantes of Raila Odinga.





Speaking after meeting Marende at his Bondo home, Raila said the opposition is getting stronger and expressed confidence that it will oust Jubilee in 2017.





Raila also asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to act on rogue IT staffs who have compromised the IEBC data.





He asked the commission to ensure the voter’s register is clean before the August 8 poll.



