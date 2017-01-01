Man narrates how he caught his girlfriend LINDA having S£X with a close friend in their bed.

According to this guy, he caught his girlfriend Linda having s3x with his close friend in their own bed.





Apparently, some of his friends informed him that Linda has been cheating on him and that’s when he set a trap for her.





He lied to her that he was travelling to Machakos and when he came back unexpectedly, he caught her having s3x with one of his close friends.





He is threatening to commit suicide after being heartbroken by a lady he trusted and adored.





This is how the man ranted after he caught his girlfriend, Linda, being b@ng3d by a close friend.