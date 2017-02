MAN narrates how he almost died in Kayole after picking a LADY from Club for S£X (READ).

It was on a Sunday morning like 7am. We had come from clubbing and as usual, we were going to her house for s3x. We had just alighted Kayole Matatu from town and were walking towards her house. We were both tipsy. We were holding each other like lovers do when they leave the club. She then takes out her phone, can't recall whether she was checking what time it was or was looking at missed calls/messages.I saw a kiosk and told her, let me buy eggs right now so that when we wake up ni breakfast mara hio. She said sawa as she walked in a slow pace still fidgeting with her phone. I got to the kiosk.."Boss mayai sita na loaf (mkate)" As transaction was being done i hear my girl scream. I turn around, she is nose bleeding while pointing at four teenage boys who were making a run for it..she says "wameniibia nangos(phone)".Enter Superman or rather Usain Bolt to the rescue. I am giving chase as i shout "wezi wezi". One of the teenage boys stops running as he summons the rest too wasikimbie. He turns around. Seeing their small physique, i was like this is gonna be an easy one.