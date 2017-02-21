MAGGIE KENYATTA scores another first as RAILA ODINGA continues whining about polls

A new survey conducted by Ipsos showed that First Lady Margaret Kenyatta is the most popular and most trusted person in Kenya.





According to the survey conducted between January 9 and 26, 2017, most Kenyans who were interviewed said they have a lot of trust in the ever smiling First Lady.





Out of the 2,057 adults interviewed for the survey in 41 Cunties, a whopping 74% indicated that they had a lot of confidence in her.





8 percent said they had only a little confidence in her while 12% indicated that they had no confidence in her at all. Six percent had no opinion.





Despite her husband being on the receiving end for every wrong thing happening in this country, Maggie seems to be doing great and all Kenyans including opposition supporters seem to be happy with her conduct.





Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, had 47 percent likability while 19 percent said they had only a little confidence in the Speaker.





