Madness! PASTOR orders his followers to drink rat poison claiming it’s anointed (Shocking PHOTOs).

A controversial South African pastor is the talk of social media after he ordered his gullible followers to drink rat poison, claiming it was “anointed”.





The rogue pastor told the congregants that the “anointed” rat poison had spiritual power to heal sickness and nourish their bodies.





They ran to the pulpit to take a sip of the anointed poison expecting instant miracles.





However, reports indicate that some of the gullible followers who drunk the poison expecting miracles have died.





Others have been admitted in hospital.





Here are photos of the rogue pastor performing his stupid miracles.