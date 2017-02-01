LUOs claim that it true, RAILA ODINGA has been extorting money from American investor.

Over 200 residents from Yala, Siaya County, have supported claims by Dominion Farms director, Calvin Burgess, that cord leader, Raila Odinga, has been extorting money from him.





In an interview with journalists in Siaya Town, the residents who sought anonymity said Calvin has been frustrated by ODM led by Siaya Governor, Cornel Ratsanga, who has been extorting money from him on behalf of Raila Odinga.





The residents blamed Raila and Rasanga for failing to create jobs and instead fighting Dominion.





“Our Governor, who has vowed to kick out Dominion, has not even brought a single foreign investor four years down the line, despite his numerous trips abroad to woo investors,” said a resident.





Residents also warned Raila and Rasanga to rethink their decision to initiate a revolt against Dominion, warning that hostility meted on Dominion will scare potential investors.





The Sh4 billion farm, the only foreign investment in the county, is said to be providing direct and indirect income for more than 2,000 residents around Yala swamp.





