LUO man caught having s3x with another man’s wife given a dog’s beating! VIDEO

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , , 03:33

Despite people actually getting killed for sleeping with other people’s wives, it seems some men never learn.

This poor guy was caught harvesting honey from his best friend’s bee hive and was taught a lesson he will never forget.

What is more shocking is the fact that they were busted in the act in her matrimonial bed.


The sight of the lady begging her husband to spare them is just priceless.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno