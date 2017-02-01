LUHYAs will support UHURU KENYATTA if RAILA is named the NASA presidential candidate.

A prominent Luhya community leader has said that Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, must be National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential flag bearer because he is the brains behind the movement.





Speaking on Friday, Bumula MP, Boniface Otsiula, said if Mudavadi is not named the NASA presidential flag bearer, the Mulembe nation will support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election.





“If none of our brothers is the opposition’s flag bearer, let no one come to Western and tell us to vote for Raila. We will be very bitter," Otsiula said.





Earlier, the MP said Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula’s dream of becoming the opposition’s flag bearer was a far-fetched dream.





He urged Wetangula to drop his Presidential ambitions and instead support Mudavadi.





The MP also noted that the delay in the picking of the presidential candidate for the alliance is likely to lead to its fallout before the election date.





The Kenyan DAILY POST